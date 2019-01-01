|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 (OTCGM: CPYA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Corporate PPTY Assocs 18.
There is no analysis for Corporate PPTY Assocs 18
The stock price for Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 (OTCGM: CPYA) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Corporate PPTY Assocs 18.
Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Corporate PPTY Assocs 18.
Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.