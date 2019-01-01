Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 Global Inc operates as a non-traded real estate investment trust. Primarily, it invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate properties leased and other real estate related assets. The company segments include Net Lease, Self Storage, and Other Operating Properties. Its Net Lease segment includes investments in net-leased properties, whether they are accounted for as operating leases or direct financing leases. Its Self Storage segment is comprised of investments in self-storage properties. Its Other Operating Properties segment is comprised of investments in student housing development projects, student housing operating properties and multi-family residential properties.