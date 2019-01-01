QQQ
Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 Global Inc operates as a non-traded real estate investment trust. Primarily, it invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate properties leased and other real estate related assets. The company segments include Net Lease, Self Storage, and Other Operating Properties. Its Net Lease segment includes investments in net-leased properties, whether they are accounted for as operating leases or direct financing leases. Its Self Storage segment is comprised of investments in self-storage properties. Its Other Operating Properties segment is comprised of investments in student housing development projects, student housing operating properties and multi-family residential properties.

Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 (CPYA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 (OTCGM: CPYA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Corporate PPTY Assocs 18's (CPYA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Corporate PPTY Assocs 18.

Q

What is the target price for Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 (CPYA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Corporate PPTY Assocs 18

Q

Current Stock Price for Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 (CPYA)?

A

The stock price for Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 (OTCGM: CPYA) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 (CPYA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Corporate PPTY Assocs 18.

Q

When is Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 (OTCGM:CPYA) reporting earnings?

A

Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 (CPYA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corporate PPTY Assocs 18.

Q

What sector and industry does Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 (CPYA) operate in?

A

Corporate PPTY Assocs 18 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.