Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/77.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.55 - 10
Mkt Cap
341.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.11
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
Crown PropTech Acquisitions is a blank check company.

Crown PropTech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crown PropTech (CPTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crown PropTech (NYSE: CPTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Crown PropTech's (CPTK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Crown PropTech.

Q

What is the target price for Crown PropTech (CPTK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Crown PropTech (NYSE: CPTK) was reported by DA Davidson on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting CPTK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.38% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Crown PropTech (CPTK)?

A

The stock price for Crown PropTech (NYSE: CPTK) is $9.895 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Crown PropTech (CPTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Crown PropTech.

Q

When is Crown PropTech (NYSE:CPTK) reporting earnings?

A

Crown PropTech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Crown PropTech (CPTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crown PropTech.

Q

What sector and industry does Crown PropTech (CPTK) operate in?

A

Crown PropTech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.