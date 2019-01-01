QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
145.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Adams PLC is an investment holding and management company. It is primarily focused on investments in the technology and life sciences sectors mainly in the United Kingdom or Europe. The company operates through Investment Return segment. The company intends to target opportunities in undervalued or pre-commercialisation technologies. It may invest by way of purchasing quoted shares in appropriate companies, outright acquisition or by the acquisition of assets, including the intellectual property, of a relevant business, or by entering into partnerships or joint venture arrangements.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Adams Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adams (CPTHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adams (OTCPK: CPTHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adams's (CPTHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adams.

Q

What is the target price for Adams (CPTHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adams

Q

Current Stock Price for Adams (CPTHF)?

A

The stock price for Adams (OTCPK: CPTHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adams (CPTHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adams.

Q

When is Adams (OTCPK:CPTHF) reporting earnings?

A

Adams does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adams (CPTHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adams.

Q

What sector and industry does Adams (CPTHF) operate in?

A

Adams is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.