Adams PLC is an investment holding and management company. It is primarily focused on investments in the technology and life sciences sectors mainly in the United Kingdom or Europe. The company operates through Investment Return segment. The company intends to target opportunities in undervalued or pre-commercialisation technologies. It may invest by way of purchasing quoted shares in appropriate companies, outright acquisition or by the acquisition of assets, including the intellectual property, of a relevant business, or by entering into partnerships or joint venture arrangements.