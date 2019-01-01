QQQ
Cerro Mining Corp is an exploration stage company. It has a 100% interest in the Nevada and Dorado properties located in the Copiapo area of northern Chile.

Analyst Ratings

Cerro Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cerro Mining (CPSJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cerro Mining (OTCEM: CPSJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cerro Mining's (CPSJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cerro Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Cerro Mining (CPSJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cerro Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Cerro Mining (CPSJF)?

A

The stock price for Cerro Mining (OTCEM: CPSJF) is $0.22036 last updated Fri Sep 25 2020 18:02:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cerro Mining (CPSJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cerro Mining.

Q

When is Cerro Mining (OTCEM:CPSJF) reporting earnings?

A

Cerro Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cerro Mining (CPSJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cerro Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Cerro Mining (CPSJF) operate in?

A

Cerro Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.