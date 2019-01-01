QQQ
CSI Properties Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial property holding; Residential property holding; Macau property holding and Securities investment. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial property holding segment. Geographically, the group's operations are mainly located in Hong Kong, the PRC, and Macau.

CSI Properties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CSI Properties (CPSDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CSI Properties (OTCPK: CPSDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CSI Properties's (CPSDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CSI Properties.

Q

What is the target price for CSI Properties (CPSDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CSI Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for CSI Properties (CPSDF)?

A

The stock price for CSI Properties (OTCPK: CPSDF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CSI Properties (CPSDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CSI Properties.

Q

When is CSI Properties (OTCPK:CPSDF) reporting earnings?

A

CSI Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CSI Properties (CPSDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CSI Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does CSI Properties (CPSDF) operate in?

A

CSI Properties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.