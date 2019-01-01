QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 6:13PM
Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S. Capital Power's natural gas and coal facilities, specifically its Genesee and Shepard sites, account for most of its electric capacity and cash flow production. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from sales of electricity and natural gas. Its customers include a variety of industrial and commercial consumers, independent transmission system operators, and government-owned entities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Capital Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capital Power (CPRHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capital Power (OTCPK: CPRHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capital Power's (CPRHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capital Power.

Q

What is the target price for Capital Power (CPRHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capital Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Capital Power (CPRHF)?

A

The stock price for Capital Power (OTCPK: CPRHF) is $20.2 last updated Fri Oct 29 2021 14:25:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capital Power (CPRHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capital Power.

Q

When is Capital Power (OTCPK:CPRHF) reporting earnings?

A

Capital Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capital Power (CPRHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capital Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Capital Power (CPRHF) operate in?

A

Capital Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.