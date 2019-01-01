QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
China Power Equipment Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes amorphous alloy transformer cores and amorphous alloy distribution transformers in the Peoples Republic of China. Its devices are used to step down voltage at the final phase of the distribution of electricity to consumers, businesses, and industries. The Company offers its products to electricity generators and suppliers, suppliers of electrical equipment, and other electric power transformers manufacturers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Power Equipment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Power Equipment (CPQQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Power Equipment (OTCEM: CPQQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Power Equipment's (CPQQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Power Equipment.

Q

What is the target price for China Power Equipment (CPQQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Power Equipment

Q

Current Stock Price for China Power Equipment (CPQQ)?

A

The stock price for China Power Equipment (OTCEM: CPQQ) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 20:29:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Power Equipment (CPQQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Power Equipment.

Q

When is China Power Equipment (OTCEM:CPQQ) reporting earnings?

A

China Power Equipment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Power Equipment (CPQQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Power Equipment.

Q

What sector and industry does China Power Equipment (CPQQ) operate in?

A

China Power Equipment is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.