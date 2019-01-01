Circle Property PLC is a property investment company. The company acquires provincial office properties where it can add value by undertaking lease renewals, rent reviews, lettings, and refurbishments. It generates revenue from Rental income. Some of the company's portfolio include Kents Hill Park, Somerset House, One Castlepark, 36 Great Charles Street, Aztec West Business Park, Northampton Business Park, and others. Geographically, it operates only in the United Kingdom.