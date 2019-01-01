QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Circle Property PLC is a property investment company. The company acquires provincial office properties where it can add value by undertaking lease renewals, rent reviews, lettings, and refurbishments. It generates revenue from Rental income. Some of the company's portfolio include Kents Hill Park, Somerset House, One Castlepark, 36 Great Charles Street, Aztec West Business Park, Northampton Business Park, and others. Geographically, it operates only in the United Kingdom.

Circle Property Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Circle Property (CPPTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Circle Property (OTCPK: CPPTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Circle Property's (CPPTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Circle Property.

Q

What is the target price for Circle Property (CPPTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Circle Property

Q

Current Stock Price for Circle Property (CPPTF)?

A

The stock price for Circle Property (OTCPK: CPPTF) is $2.3301 last updated Thu Feb 07 2019 16:15:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Circle Property (CPPTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Circle Property.

Q

When is Circle Property (OTCPK:CPPTF) reporting earnings?

A

Circle Property does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Circle Property (CPPTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Circle Property.

Q

What sector and industry does Circle Property (CPPTF) operate in?

A

Circle Property is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.