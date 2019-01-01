QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Capstone Infrastructure Corp is a Canada based power producer, focused on providing energy. It is engaged in the development and operation of thermal and renewable power generation facilities in Canada. The company operates in the Power segment by investments in gas cogeneration, wind, hydro, biomass and solar power, and project development. The company operates in Canada, United Kingdom and Sweden.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Capstone Infrastructure Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capstone Infrastructure (CPOIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capstone Infrastructure (OTCEM: CPOIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capstone Infrastructure's (CPOIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capstone Infrastructure.

Q

What is the target price for Capstone Infrastructure (CPOIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capstone Infrastructure

Q

Current Stock Price for Capstone Infrastructure (CPOIF)?

A

The stock price for Capstone Infrastructure (OTCEM: CPOIF) is $12.69 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 17:18:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capstone Infrastructure (CPOIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capstone Infrastructure.

Q

When is Capstone Infrastructure (OTCEM:CPOIF) reporting earnings?

A

Capstone Infrastructure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capstone Infrastructure (CPOIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capstone Infrastructure.

Q

What sector and industry does Capstone Infrastructure (CPOIF) operate in?

A

Capstone Infrastructure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.