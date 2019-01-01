C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd is an investment holding company in Asia that specializes in animal feed, farming, processing, and packaging livestock and aquatic animals. The animal feed is mixed and produced with natural food ingredients and other acids, vitamins, and antibiotics. It can be used to feed ducks, cattle, shrimp, fish, and other animals, and is distributed through an extensive network of dealers. The company has multiple processing plants and cold storage facilities to package and create ready-to-sell products. The food is processed is brought in from its own farms as well as outside farms that have built relationships with C.P. Pokphand. The food products are sold to retailers, wholesalers, fast food operators, convenience stores, and supermarkets.