C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd is an investment holding company in Asia that specializes in animal feed, farming, processing, and packaging livestock and aquatic animals. The animal feed is mixed and produced with natural food ingredients and other acids, vitamins, and antibiotics. It can be used to feed ducks, cattle, shrimp, fish, and other animals, and is distributed through an extensive network of dealers. The company has multiple processing plants and cold storage facilities to package and create ready-to-sell products. The food is processed is brought in from its own farms as well as outside farms that have built relationships with C.P. Pokphand. The food products are sold to retailers, wholesalers, fast food operators, convenience stores, and supermarkets.

C.P. Pokphand Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy C.P. Pokphand (CPKPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of C.P. Pokphand (OTC: CPKPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are C.P. Pokphand's (CPKPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for C.P. Pokphand.

Q

What is the target price for C.P. Pokphand (CPKPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for C.P. Pokphand

Q

Current Stock Price for C.P. Pokphand (CPKPF)?

A

The stock price for C.P. Pokphand (OTC: CPKPF) is $0.139 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does C.P. Pokphand (CPKPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for C.P. Pokphand.

Q

When is C.P. Pokphand (OTC:CPKPF) reporting earnings?

A

C.P. Pokphand does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is C.P. Pokphand (CPKPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for C.P. Pokphand.

Q

What sector and industry does C.P. Pokphand (CPKPF) operate in?

A

C.P. Pokphand is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.