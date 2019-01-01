CropEnergies AG is a German company which manufactures bioethanol for the fuel sector from cereals and sugar beet. The company also produces various food and animal feed products such as ProtiWanze, a liquid protein animal feed for feeding ruminants and pigs, as well as a high-grade dry stillage protein animal feed. In addition, it produces neutral alcohol for the beverage, food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, as well as for industrial applications, such as the production of windscreen washer fluid and disinfectants.