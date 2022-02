Capital Financial Holdings Inc is a financial services company. It provides brokerage investment advisory insurance and related services. The company organizes its business units into two reportable segments: Broker-Dealer Services and Holding Company. The Broker-Dealer Services segment distributes securities and insurance products to retail investors through a network of registered representatives through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The Holding Company encompasses cost associated with ownership of its office building, business development and acquisitions, dispositions of subsidiary entities and results of discontinued operations, dividend income and recognized gains or losses.