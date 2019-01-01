CZR Resources Ltd operates in the mineral exploration industry in Australia. The company owns approximately 85% of three projects, Yarraloola, KingX-Earaheedy and Buddadoo that are located in Western Australia and report feed-stock minerals for vertically integrated steel mills. It also holds an interest in the Yarrie Project and Croydon Top-Camp project. It engages in mining iron-ore, manganese deposits, and also comprises other types of mineralization that includes gold, copper, base-metals, titanium, vanadium, and uranium.