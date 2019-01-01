QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
CZR Resources Ltd operates in the mineral exploration industry in Australia. The company owns approximately 85% of three projects, Yarraloola, KingX-Earaheedy and Buddadoo that are located in Western Australia and report feed-stock minerals for vertically integrated steel mills. It also holds an interest in the Yarrie Project and Croydon Top-Camp project. It engages in mining iron-ore, manganese deposits, and also comprises other types of mineralization that includes gold, copper, base-metals, titanium, vanadium, and uranium.

CZR Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CZR Resources (COZIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CZR Resources (OTCPK: COZIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CZR Resources's (COZIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CZR Resources.

Q

What is the target price for CZR Resources (COZIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CZR Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for CZR Resources (COZIF)?

A

The stock price for CZR Resources (OTCPK: COZIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CZR Resources (COZIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CZR Resources.

Q

When is CZR Resources (OTCPK:COZIF) reporting earnings?

A

CZR Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CZR Resources (COZIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CZR Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does CZR Resources (COZIF) operate in?

A

CZR Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.