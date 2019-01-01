China Outfitters Holdings Ltd is engaged in design, manufacture, marketing and sale of apparel products and accessories in the People's Republic of China, with a focus on menswear. The company offers a wide range of men's casual wear, including smart casual wear, outdoor casual wear, leisure wear and accessories, under several recognised international brands targeted at consumers in the mid-to-high income bracket. It designs, manufactures and sells products under the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club brands under licence.