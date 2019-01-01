QQQ
China Outfitters Holdings Ltd is engaged in design, manufacture, marketing and sale of apparel products and accessories in the People's Republic of China, with a focus on menswear. The company offers a wide range of men's casual wear, including smart casual wear, outdoor casual wear, leisure wear and accessories, under several recognised international brands targeted at consumers in the mid-to-high income bracket. It designs, manufactures and sells products under the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club brands under licence.

China Outfitters Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Outfitters Holdings (COUTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Outfitters Holdings (OTCPK: COUTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Outfitters Holdings's (COUTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Outfitters Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for China Outfitters Holdings (COUTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Outfitters Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for China Outfitters Holdings (COUTF)?

A

The stock price for China Outfitters Holdings (OTCPK: COUTF) is $0.025 last updated Fri Dec 22 2017 16:59:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Outfitters Holdings (COUTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Outfitters Holdings.

Q

When is China Outfitters Holdings (OTCPK:COUTF) reporting earnings?

A

China Outfitters Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Outfitters Holdings (COUTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Outfitters Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does China Outfitters Holdings (COUTF) operate in?

A

China Outfitters Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.