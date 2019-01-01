QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 9:37AM
Corsair Partnering Corp is not engaged in any business operations.

Corsair Partnering Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corsair Partnering (CORS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corsair Partnering (NYSE: CORS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Corsair Partnering's (CORS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Corsair Partnering.

Q

What is the target price for Corsair Partnering (CORS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Corsair Partnering

Q

Current Stock Price for Corsair Partnering (CORS)?

A

The stock price for Corsair Partnering (NYSE: CORS) is $9.66 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:14:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Corsair Partnering (CORS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Corsair Partnering.

Q

When is Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS) reporting earnings?

A

Corsair Partnering does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Corsair Partnering (CORS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corsair Partnering.

Q

What sector and industry does Corsair Partnering (CORS) operate in?

A

Corsair Partnering is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.