Range
0.13 - 0.17
Vol / Avg.
6K/10.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.95
Mkt Cap
2.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
13.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Cordia Corp is an owner, investor, and innovator in the hospitality and restaurant industry. It operates virtual restaurants and develops ghost kitchens. The company through a wholly owned subsidiary operates the Blind Pig restaurant in Las Vegas. The firm operates two virtual restaurants namely VegasdotPizza and KO Sports Bar and Grill that sell food and beverages on delivery apps.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cordia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cordia (CORG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cordia (OTCPK: CORG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cordia's (CORG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cordia.

Q

What is the target price for Cordia (CORG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cordia

Q

Current Stock Price for Cordia (CORG)?

A

The stock price for Cordia (OTCPK: CORG) is $0.16 last updated Today at 3:32:02 PM.

Q

Does Cordia (CORG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cordia.

Q

When is Cordia (OTCPK:CORG) reporting earnings?

A

Cordia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cordia (CORG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cordia.

Q

What sector and industry does Cordia (CORG) operate in?

A

Cordia is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.