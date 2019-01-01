QQQ
Nickel 28 Capital Corp is a nickel-cobalt producer in Canada. Nickel-cobalt production comes from its joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea provides it with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering shareholders direct exposure to two metals that are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, the company manages a portfolio of around 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on development and exploration projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

Nickel 28 Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Nickel 28 Capital (CONXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nickel 28 Capital (OTCPK: CONXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nickel 28 Capital's (CONXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nickel 28 Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Nickel 28 Capital (CONXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nickel 28 Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Nickel 28 Capital (CONXF)?

A

The stock price for Nickel 28 Capital (OTCPK: CONXF) is $0.98605 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:06:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nickel 28 Capital (CONXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nickel 28 Capital.

Q

When is Nickel 28 Capital (OTCPK:CONXF) reporting earnings?

A

Nickel 28 Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nickel 28 Capital (CONXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nickel 28 Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Nickel 28 Capital (CONXF) operate in?

A

Nickel 28 Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.