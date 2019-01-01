Nickel 28 Capital Corp is a nickel-cobalt producer in Canada. Nickel-cobalt production comes from its joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea provides it with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering shareholders direct exposure to two metals that are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, the company manages a portfolio of around 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on development and exploration projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.