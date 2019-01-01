QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Colt Resources Inc is an exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Portugal and Canada. The company is focused on its continued exploration and development of its gold and tungsten properties in Portugal. Its project consists of the Alvalade concession project, Boa Fe gold project, and Tabuaco tungsten project. It also owns an interest in the copper-zinc project in the Iberian Pyrite belt in Portugal. The company's other exploration licenses include borba exploration license, cercal exploration license, montemor-o-novo exploration concession, and the santo antonio experimental mining license.

Colt Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Colt Resources (COLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Colt Resources (OTCEM: COLTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Colt Resources's (COLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Colt Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Colt Resources (COLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Colt Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Colt Resources (COLTF)?

A

The stock price for Colt Resources (OTCEM: COLTF) is $0.001 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 20:22:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Colt Resources (COLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Colt Resources.

Q

When is Colt Resources (OTCEM:COLTF) reporting earnings?

A

Colt Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Colt Resources (COLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Colt Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Colt Resources (COLTF) operate in?

A

Colt Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.