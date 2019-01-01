Colt Resources Inc is an exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Portugal and Canada. The company is focused on its continued exploration and development of its gold and tungsten properties in Portugal. Its project consists of the Alvalade concession project, Boa Fe gold project, and Tabuaco tungsten project. It also owns an interest in the copper-zinc project in the Iberian Pyrite belt in Portugal. The company's other exploration licenses include borba exploration license, cercal exploration license, montemor-o-novo exploration concession, and the santo antonio experimental mining license.