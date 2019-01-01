QQQ
China Medical & HealthCare Group Ltd is a healthcare company operating hospitals. Its main focus is on the investment, management, and operations of healthcare and hospital businesses, eldercare businesses, trading of medical equipment and related supplies, property investment and development, securities trading and investments, provision of financial services and strategic investment. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Eldercare; Property development; Property investment; Financial services; and Securities trading and investments. The firm generates the majority of revenue from Healthcare segment that is engaged in operations of hospitals in the PRC.

CMHG Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CMHG (COLRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CMHG (OTCPK: COLRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CMHG's (COLRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CMHG.

Q

What is the target price for CMHG (COLRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CMHG

Q

Current Stock Price for CMHG (COLRF)?

A

The stock price for CMHG (OTCPK: COLRF) is $0.0199 last updated Today at 3:13:39 PM.

Q

Does CMHG (COLRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CMHG.

Q

When is CMHG (OTCPK:COLRF) reporting earnings?

A

CMHG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CMHG (COLRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CMHG.

Q

What sector and industry does CMHG (COLRF) operate in?

A

CMHG is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.