China Medical & HealthCare Group Ltd is a healthcare company operating hospitals. Its main focus is on the investment, management, and operations of healthcare and hospital businesses, eldercare businesses, trading of medical equipment and related supplies, property investment and development, securities trading and investments, provision of financial services and strategic investment. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Eldercare; Property development; Property investment; Financial services; and Securities trading and investments. The firm generates the majority of revenue from Healthcare segment that is engaged in operations of hospitals in the PRC.