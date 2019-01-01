QQQ
Range
9.71 - 9.73
Vol / Avg.
1K/53.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.1 - 10.09
Mkt Cap
419.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.71
P/E
-
EPS
1.07
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Colicity Inc is a blank check company.

Colicity Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Colicity (COLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Colicity (NASDAQ: COLI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Colicity's (COLI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Colicity.

Q

What is the target price for Colicity (COLI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Colicity

Q

Current Stock Price for Colicity (COLI)?

A

The stock price for Colicity (NASDAQ: COLI) is $9.725 last updated Today at 3:36:31 PM.

Q

Does Colicity (COLI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Colicity.

Q

When is Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI) reporting earnings?

A

Colicity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Colicity (COLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Colicity.

Q

What sector and industry does Colicity (COLI) operate in?

A

Colicity is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.