There is no Press for this Ticker
Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT II) Inc is a real estate investment trust. It primarily owns and operates single-tenant corporate properties in strategic locations leased to creditworthy tenants on long-term net leases.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Cole Office & Industrial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cole Office & Industrial (COLE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cole Office & Industrial (OTCGM: COLE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cole Office & Industrial's (COLE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cole Office & Industrial.

Q

What is the target price for Cole Office & Industrial (COLE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cole Office & Industrial (OTCGM: COLE) was reported by JMP Securities on October 23, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting COLE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cole Office & Industrial (COLE)?

A

The stock price for Cole Office & Industrial (OTCGM: COLE) is $7.5 last updated Fri May 14 2021 14:24:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cole Office & Industrial (COLE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cole Office & Industrial.

Q

When is Cole Office & Industrial (OTCGM:COLE) reporting earnings?

A

Cole Office & Industrial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cole Office & Industrial (COLE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cole Office & Industrial.

Q

What sector and industry does Cole Office & Industrial (COLE) operate in?

A

Cole Office & Industrial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.