Cocoaland Holdings Bhd is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of candies, beverages, and other related foodstuffs. The company has two key principal business segments namely, manufacturing and trading segments. Its manufacturing segment is engaged in manufacturing and trading all kinds of processed and preserved foods and fruits whereas the trading segment is engaged in wholesaling and retailing processed and preserved foods. The flagship products comprise Lot 100 fruit gummy, COCOPIE, KOKO Jelly chocolate candy, Diction snack, Mum's Bake cookies, and Fruit 10 fruit juice. Its Manufacturing segment generates maximum revenue for the company. The company's business is spread across Malaysia, Eastern Asia, South East Asia, the Middle East, and Other countries.