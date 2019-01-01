QQQ
Cocoaland Holdings Bhd is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of candies, beverages, and other related foodstuffs. The company has two key principal business segments namely, manufacturing and trading segments. Its manufacturing segment is engaged in manufacturing and trading all kinds of processed and preserved foods and fruits whereas the trading segment is engaged in wholesaling and retailing processed and preserved foods. The flagship products comprise Lot 100 fruit gummy, COCOPIE, KOKO Jelly chocolate candy, Diction snack, Mum's Bake cookies, and Fruit 10 fruit juice. Its Manufacturing segment generates maximum revenue for the company. The company's business is spread across Malaysia, Eastern Asia, South East Asia, the Middle East, and Other countries.

Cocoaland Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cocoaland Holdings (COKAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cocoaland Holdings (OTCPK: COKAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cocoaland Holdings's (COKAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cocoaland Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Cocoaland Holdings (COKAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cocoaland Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Cocoaland Holdings (COKAF)?

A

The stock price for Cocoaland Holdings (OTCPK: COKAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cocoaland Holdings (COKAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cocoaland Holdings.

Q

When is Cocoaland Holdings (OTCPK:COKAF) reporting earnings?

A

Cocoaland Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cocoaland Holdings (COKAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cocoaland Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Cocoaland Holdings (COKAF) operate in?

A

Cocoaland Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.