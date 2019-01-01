QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Citadel Exploration Inc is a U.S based energy company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties. It is focused on the acquisition and drilling of oil and natural gas mineral leases. Its properties are located in the Salinas and San Joaquin Basins of California. The company's projects include Project Indian, Project Yowlumne and Kern Bluff Oil Field.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Citadel Exploration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citadel Exploration (COIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citadel Exploration (OTCEM: COIL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citadel Exploration's (COIL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citadel Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Citadel Exploration (COIL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citadel Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Citadel Exploration (COIL)?

A

The stock price for Citadel Exploration (OTCEM: COIL) is $0.025 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 19:37:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citadel Exploration (COIL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citadel Exploration.

Q

When is Citadel Exploration (OTCEM:COIL) reporting earnings?

A

Citadel Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citadel Exploration (COIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citadel Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Citadel Exploration (COIL) operate in?

A

Citadel Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.