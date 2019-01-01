QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Coinix GmbH & Co KGaA is an investment company based in Hamburg, It invests in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coinix GmbH & Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coinix GmbH & Co (COGXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coinix GmbH & Co (OTCEM: COGXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coinix GmbH & Co's (COGXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coinix GmbH & Co.

Q

What is the target price for Coinix GmbH & Co (COGXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coinix GmbH & Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Coinix GmbH & Co (COGXF)?

A

The stock price for Coinix GmbH & Co (OTCEM: COGXF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coinix GmbH & Co (COGXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coinix GmbH & Co.

Q

When is Coinix GmbH & Co (OTCEM:COGXF) reporting earnings?

A

Coinix GmbH & Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coinix GmbH & Co (COGXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coinix GmbH & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Coinix GmbH & Co (COGXF) operate in?

A

Coinix GmbH & Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.