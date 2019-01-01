|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cognitiv (OTCEM: COGV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Cognitiv.
There is no analysis for Cognitiv
The stock price for Cognitiv (OTCEM: COGV) is $0.0005 last updated Fri Sep 17 2021 18:55:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Cognitiv.
Cognitiv does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Cognitiv.
Cognitiv is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.