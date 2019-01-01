QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cognitiv Inc is a diversified media, Internet and marketing company. It is engaged in the business of website development and internet marketing of goods and services.

Cognitiv Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cognitiv (COGV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cognitiv (OTCEM: COGV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cognitiv's (COGV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cognitiv.

Q

What is the target price for Cognitiv (COGV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cognitiv

Q

Current Stock Price for Cognitiv (COGV)?

A

The stock price for Cognitiv (OTCEM: COGV) is $0.0005 last updated Fri Sep 17 2021 18:55:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cognitiv (COGV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cognitiv.

Q

When is Cognitiv (OTCEM:COGV) reporting earnings?

A

Cognitiv does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cognitiv (COGV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cognitiv.

Q

What sector and industry does Cognitiv (COGV) operate in?

A

Cognitiv is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.