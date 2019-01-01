Chelsea Oil and Gas Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes oil discoveries such as Surat-Bowen Basin and Georgina and Simpson Basins. The Surat-Bowen Basin is a combination of Permian and Triassic age sediments of Bowen Basin, overlain by the Jurassic and Cretaceous strata of the Surat Basin. The Georgina Basin is an intracratonic sedimentary basin in central and northern Australia, lying mostly within the Northern Territory and partly within Queensland. Geographically the exploration and development activities are carried out through the region of Australia.