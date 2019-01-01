QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Chelsea Oil and Gas Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes oil discoveries such as Surat-Bowen Basin and Georgina and Simpson Basins. The Surat-Bowen Basin is a combination of Permian and Triassic age sediments of Bowen Basin, overlain by the Jurassic and Cretaceous strata of the Surat Basin. The Georgina Basin is an intracratonic sedimentary basin in central and northern Australia, lying mostly within the Northern Territory and partly within Queensland. Geographically the exploration and development activities are carried out through the region of Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chelsea Oil and Gas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chelsea Oil and Gas (COGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chelsea Oil and Gas (OTC: COGLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chelsea Oil and Gas's (COGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chelsea Oil and Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Chelsea Oil and Gas (COGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chelsea Oil and Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Chelsea Oil and Gas (COGLF)?

A

The stock price for Chelsea Oil and Gas (OTC: COGLF) is $0.00001 last updated Tue Sep 14 2021 14:30:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chelsea Oil and Gas (COGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chelsea Oil and Gas.

Q

When is Chelsea Oil and Gas (OTC:COGLF) reporting earnings?

A

Chelsea Oil and Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chelsea Oil and Gas (COGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chelsea Oil and Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Chelsea Oil and Gas (COGLF) operate in?

A

Chelsea Oil and Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.