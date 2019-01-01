Coronation Fund Managers Ltd provides asset management services through segregated and pooled investment vehicles. Clients for the asset manager include pension and provident funds, unit trusts, banks, insurers, and other fund managers. Based out of South Africa, Coronation derives majority of its revenue from a domestic client base. In addition to managing institutional assets, local retail investors are serviced through nonaffiliated channels of independent financial advisors and linked investment service providers. Fund offerings range from income to growth, and also include international portfolios.