Colour Life Services Group Co Ltd is a China-based company that provides community services. The company has three main business segments. The property management services segment provides community services including security, cleaning, gardening, repair and maintenance, and others to residential communities; presale services to property developers; and consultancy services to regional property companies. The engineering services segment provides equipment installation services, repair and maintenance services, and others. The community leasing, sales, and others segment provide assistance in properties rental, sales, and purchasing. The company primarily operates in mainland China.