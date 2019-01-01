QQQ
Colour Life Services Group Co Ltd is a China-based company that provides community services. The company has three main business segments. The property management services segment provides community services including security, cleaning, gardening, repair and maintenance, and others to residential communities; presale services to property developers; and consultancy services to regional property companies. The engineering services segment provides equipment installation services, repair and maintenance services, and others. The community leasing, sales, and others segment provide assistance in properties rental, sales, and purchasing. The company primarily operates in mainland China.

Analyst Ratings

Colour Life Servs Gr Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Colour Life Servs Gr Co (COFSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Colour Life Servs Gr Co (OTCPK: COFSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Colour Life Servs Gr Co's (COFSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Colour Life Servs Gr Co.

Q

What is the target price for Colour Life Servs Gr Co (COFSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Colour Life Servs Gr Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Colour Life Servs Gr Co (COFSF)?

A

The stock price for Colour Life Servs Gr Co (OTCPK: COFSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Colour Life Servs Gr Co (COFSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Colour Life Servs Gr Co.

Q

When is Colour Life Servs Gr Co (OTCPK:COFSF) reporting earnings?

A

Colour Life Servs Gr Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Colour Life Servs Gr Co (COFSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Colour Life Servs Gr Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Colour Life Servs Gr Co (COFSF) operate in?

A

Colour Life Servs Gr Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.