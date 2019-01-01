QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Credit One Financial Inc is an US-based company operates as an advertising agent to place and handle advertising for its clients. The company acts as an advertising agent for Lotus TV. It provides advertising agency services to its clients by providing the advertising time slots the company obtains from Lotus TV. It focuses on creating, planning, and handling advertising for its clients. The company generates revenues from advertising sales paid by clients for the planning and placement of advertisements on Lotus TV.

Credit One Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Credit One Financial (COFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Credit One Financial (OTCEM: COFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Credit One Financial's (COFI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Credit One Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Credit One Financial (COFI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Credit One Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Credit One Financial (COFI)?

A

The stock price for Credit One Financial (OTCEM: COFI) is $0.2501 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:24:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Credit One Financial (COFI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Credit One Financial.

Q

When is Credit One Financial (OTCEM:COFI) reporting earnings?

A

Credit One Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Credit One Financial (COFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Credit One Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Credit One Financial (COFI) operate in?

A

Credit One Financial is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.