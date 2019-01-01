QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Cafe Holdings Inc invests in the specialty coffee and artisan food markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. The portfolio consists of investment companies which are engaged in the business of specialty coffee creation.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cafe Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cafe Holdings (COFE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cafe Holdings (OTCPK: COFE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cafe Holdings's (COFE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cafe Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Cafe Holdings (COFE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cafe Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Cafe Holdings (COFE)?

A

The stock price for Cafe Holdings (OTCPK: COFE) is $0.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:34:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cafe Holdings (COFE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cafe Holdings.

Q

When is Cafe Holdings (OTCPK:COFE) reporting earnings?

A

Cafe Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cafe Holdings (COFE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cafe Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Cafe Holdings (COFE) operate in?

A

Cafe Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.