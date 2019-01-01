QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.26 - 13.26
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
180.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Codan Ltd develops electronics solutions for government, corporate, non-governmental organizations (NGO) and consumer markets across the globe. It operates through the following business segments: The communications segment includes the design, development, manufacture and marketing of communications equipment. The Metal detection segment includes the design, development, manufacture and marketing of metal detection equipment; The tracking solutions segment includes the design, manufacture, maintenance and support of a range of electronic products. The firm generates the majority of revenue from the Metal detection segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Codan Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Codan (CODLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Codan (OTCPK: CODLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Codan's (CODLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Codan.

Q

What is the target price for Codan (CODLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Codan

Q

Current Stock Price for Codan (CODLY)?

A

The stock price for Codan (OTCPK: CODLY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Codan (CODLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Codan.

Q

When is Codan (OTCPK:CODLY) reporting earnings?

A

Codan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Codan (CODLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Codan.

Q

What sector and industry does Codan (CODLY) operate in?

A

Codan is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.