Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.31 - 1.68
Mkt Cap
82.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.66
Shares
118.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Codere SA is a Spain-based gaming company. It is mainly engaged in business activities in the private gaming industry, consisting primarily of the operation of amusement and slot machines, sports betting, bingo halls, casinos, and racetracks. The company has a presence in Spain, Italy, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Codere Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Codere (CODEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Codere (OTCEM: CODEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Codere's (CODEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Codere.

Q

What is the target price for Codere (CODEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Codere

Q

Current Stock Price for Codere (CODEF)?

A

The stock price for Codere (OTCEM: CODEF) is $0.7 last updated Wed Aug 18 2021 16:14:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Codere (CODEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Codere.

Q

When is Codere (OTCEM:CODEF) reporting earnings?

A

Codere does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Codere (CODEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Codere.

Q

What sector and industry does Codere (CODEF) operate in?

A

Codere is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.