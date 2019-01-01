QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Comerton Corp is a United States based company focused on the energy sector. It is engaged in designing Vertical axis wind turbine to reduce the need for fossil fuel generated electricity. Its technology comprises of Automatic balancing technology (ABT) and vertical axis turbine. ABT is a mechanical balancing technology that reduces or eliminates vibration in rotating equipment in many applications.

Comerton Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Comerton (COCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comerton (OTCEM: COCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Comerton's (COCM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Comerton.

Q

What is the target price for Comerton (COCM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Comerton

Q

Current Stock Price for Comerton (COCM)?

A

The stock price for Comerton (OTCEM: COCM) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 20:09:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Comerton (COCM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Comerton.

Q

When is Comerton (OTCEM:COCM) reporting earnings?

A

Comerton does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Comerton (COCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comerton.

Q

What sector and industry does Comerton (COCM) operate in?

A

Comerton is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.