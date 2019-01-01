QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
7.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
119.1M
Outstanding
Searchlight Resources Inc is an exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in New York Canyon Property in the United States; Bootleg Lake Gold Property, Munro Warden Copper Nickel Cobalt Property, Cameron Cobalt Property, Duddridge Lake Property, Flin Flon North Project, and English Bay Property in Canada.

Searchlight Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Searchlight Resources (CNYCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Searchlight Resources (OTCPK: CNYCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Searchlight Resources's (CNYCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Searchlight Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Searchlight Resources (CNYCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Searchlight Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Searchlight Resources (CNYCF)?

A

The stock price for Searchlight Resources (OTCPK: CNYCF) is $0.0656 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:32:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Searchlight Resources (CNYCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Searchlight Resources.

Q

When is Searchlight Resources (OTCPK:CNYCF) reporting earnings?

A

Searchlight Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Searchlight Resources (CNYCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Searchlight Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Searchlight Resources (CNYCF) operate in?

A

Searchlight Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.