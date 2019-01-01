QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is a Tennessee-based coal mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. The company's portfolio of mining operations consists of underground mines, surface mines and coal preparation plants. It produces low-ash metallurgical coal, including High-Vol. A, Mid-Vol., High-Vol. B, and Low-Vol. coal, which is shipped to domestic and international coke and steel producers. The reportable segments of the company are Met and CAPP - Thermal, of which key revenue is derived from the Met segment. It extracts, processes and markets met and thermal coal from deep and surface mines for sale to steel and coke producers, industrial customers, and electric utilities.

Analyst Ratings

Alpha Metallurgical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alpha Metallurgical (CNTWW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha Metallurgical (OTC: CNTWW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alpha Metallurgical's (CNTWW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpha Metallurgical.

Q

What is the target price for Alpha Metallurgical (CNTWW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpha Metallurgical

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha Metallurgical (CNTWW)?

A

The stock price for Alpha Metallurgical (OTC: CNTWW) is $56 last updated Today at 3:27:45 PM.

Q

Does Alpha Metallurgical (CNTWW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha Metallurgical.

Q

When is Alpha Metallurgical (OTC:CNTWW) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha Metallurgical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpha Metallurgical (CNTWW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha Metallurgical.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha Metallurgical (CNTWW) operate in?

A

Alpha Metallurgical is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTC.