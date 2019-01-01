Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is a Tennessee-based coal mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. The company's portfolio of mining operations consists of underground mines, surface mines and coal preparation plants. It produces low-ash metallurgical coal, including High-Vol. A, Mid-Vol., High-Vol. B, and Low-Vol. coal, which is shipped to domestic and international coke and steel producers. The reportable segments of the company are Met and CAPP - Thermal, of which key revenue is derived from the Met segment. It extracts, processes and markets met and thermal coal from deep and surface mines for sale to steel and coke producers, industrial customers, and electric utilities.