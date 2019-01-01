|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CENTR Brands (OTCQB: CNTRF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CENTR Brands.
There is no analysis for CENTR Brands
The stock price for CENTR Brands (OTCQB: CNTRF) is $0.67706 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:12:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CENTR Brands.
CENTR Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CENTR Brands.
CENTR Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.