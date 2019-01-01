QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.59 - 2
Mkt Cap
58.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
86.6M
Outstanding
CENTR Brands Corp is a Canada-based company involved in the development and marketing of beverages infused with hemp-derived extracts and derivatives. It is focused on the creation and launch of the brand for the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverage industry. The company's first product, CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage.

CENTR Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CENTR Brands (CNTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CENTR Brands (OTCQB: CNTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CENTR Brands's (CNTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CENTR Brands.

Q

What is the target price for CENTR Brands (CNTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CENTR Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for CENTR Brands (CNTRF)?

A

The stock price for CENTR Brands (OTCQB: CNTRF) is $0.67706 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:12:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CENTR Brands (CNTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CENTR Brands.

Q

When is CENTR Brands (OTCQB:CNTRF) reporting earnings?

A

CENTR Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CENTR Brands (CNTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CENTR Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does CENTR Brands (CNTRF) operate in?

A

CENTR Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.