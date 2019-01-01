QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/50K
Div / Yield
0.05/17.37%
52 Wk
0.31 - 0.31
Mkt Cap
374.6M
Payout Ratio
27.38
Open
-
P/E
2.19
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd manufactures and supplies chemicals in China. Its products portfolio includes ethylene oxide(EO), ethylene glycol(EG), propylene, polypropylene(PP), methyl tert-butyl ether(MTBE) and surfactants and provides surfactants processing service. Besides, it also produces and distributes C4(carbon four), crude pentene and industrial gasses, such as oxygen, nitrogen, and argon.

China Sanjiang Fine Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Sanjiang Fine (CNSJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Sanjiang Fine (OTCPK: CNSJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Sanjiang Fine's (CNSJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Sanjiang Fine.

Q

What is the target price for China Sanjiang Fine (CNSJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Sanjiang Fine

Q

Current Stock Price for China Sanjiang Fine (CNSJF)?

A

The stock price for China Sanjiang Fine (OTCPK: CNSJF) is $0.3148 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 14:54:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Sanjiang Fine (CNSJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Sanjiang Fine.

Q

When is China Sanjiang Fine (OTCPK:CNSJF) reporting earnings?

A

China Sanjiang Fine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Sanjiang Fine (CNSJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Sanjiang Fine.

Q

What sector and industry does China Sanjiang Fine (CNSJF) operate in?

A

China Sanjiang Fine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.