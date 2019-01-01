China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd manufactures and supplies chemicals in China. Its products portfolio includes ethylene oxide(EO), ethylene glycol(EG), propylene, polypropylene(PP), methyl tert-butyl ether(MTBE) and surfactants and provides surfactants processing service. Besides, it also produces and distributes C4(carbon four), crude pentene and industrial gasses, such as oxygen, nitrogen, and argon.