There is no Press for this Ticker
Cn Resources Inc is an independent energy company, which is engaged in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company owns a proved developed and producing joint venture light oil well in the Redwater area in Alberta, Canada. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the region of Canada.

Cn Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cn Resources (CNRR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cn Resources (OTCEM: CNRR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cn Resources's (CNRR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cn Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Cn Resources (CNRR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cn Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Cn Resources (CNRR)?

A

The stock price for Cn Resources (OTCEM: CNRR) is $0.0031 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 15:34:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cn Resources (CNRR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cn Resources.

Q

When is Cn Resources (OTCEM:CNRR) reporting earnings?

A

Cn Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cn Resources (CNRR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cn Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Cn Resources (CNRR) operate in?

A

Cn Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.