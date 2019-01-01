QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 0.86
Mkt Cap
17.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
44.7M
Outstanding
Clean Teq Water Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clean Teq Water (CNQQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clean Teq Water (OTCEM: CNQQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clean Teq Water's (CNQQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clean Teq Water.

Q

What is the target price for Clean Teq Water (CNQQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clean Teq Water

Q

Current Stock Price for Clean Teq Water (CNQQF)?

A

The stock price for Clean Teq Water (OTCEM: CNQQF) is $0.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:14:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clean Teq Water (CNQQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clean Teq Water.

Q

When is Clean Teq Water (OTCEM:CNQQF) reporting earnings?

A

Clean Teq Water does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clean Teq Water (CNQQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clean Teq Water.

Q

What sector and industry does Clean Teq Water (CNQQF) operate in?

A

Clean Teq Water is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.