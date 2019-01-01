Central China Securities Co Ltd is a securities firm in Henan with a full-service business platform and strategic presence in China. Its principal business lines include a brokerage, which is engaged in the trading of stocks, funds, and bonds; margin financing, securities lending, and wealth management services; investment banking, which provides investment banking services including equity financing, debt financing, and financial advisory to institutional clients; investment management, which consists of asset management, direct investment, and fund management; the proprietary trading segment, which is engaged in the trading of securities and derivatives and Other business. Overseas business engage in brokerage, margin financing and Other businesses consist of treasury function.