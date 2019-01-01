QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.94/7.40%
52 Wk
7.69 - 12.78
Mkt Cap
17.5B
Payout Ratio
78.07
Open
-
P/E
11.31
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
CNP Assurances is France's largest personal lines life insurer, holding significant distribution relationships with its four main distribution partners. The business is also venturing into non-life insurance.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CNP Assurances Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CNP Assurances (CNPAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CNP Assurances (OTCPK: CNPAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CNP Assurances's (CNPAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CNP Assurances.

Q

What is the target price for CNP Assurances (CNPAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CNP Assurances

Q

Current Stock Price for CNP Assurances (CNPAY)?

A

The stock price for CNP Assurances (OTCPK: CNPAY) is $12.77 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 19:28:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CNP Assurances (CNPAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 25, 2012.

Q

When is CNP Assurances (OTCPK:CNPAY) reporting earnings?

A

CNP Assurances does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CNP Assurances (CNPAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CNP Assurances.

Q

What sector and industry does CNP Assurances (CNPAY) operate in?

A

CNP Assurances is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.