Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.89/7.75%
52 Wk
14.5 - 26
Mkt Cap
16.7B
Payout Ratio
78.65
Open
-
P/E
10.78
Shares
686.2M
Outstanding
CNP Assurances is France's largest personal lines life insurer, holding significant distribution relationships with its four main distribution partners. The business is also venturing into non-life insurance.

CNP Assurances Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CNP Assurances (CNPAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CNP Assurances (OTCPK: CNPAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CNP Assurances's (CNPAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CNP Assurances.

Q

What is the target price for CNP Assurances (CNPAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CNP Assurances

Q

Current Stock Price for CNP Assurances (CNPAF)?

A

The stock price for CNP Assurances (OTCPK: CNPAF) is $24.341 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 16:46:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CNP Assurances (CNPAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CNP Assurances.

Q

When is CNP Assurances (OTCPK:CNPAF) reporting earnings?

A

CNP Assurances does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CNP Assurances (CNPAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CNP Assurances.

Q

What sector and industry does CNP Assurances (CNPAF) operate in?

A

CNP Assurances is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.