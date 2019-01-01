QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Network Media Inc is a company that operates a portal website which offers advertising opportunities, technical support, and industrial information and community functions. The segments of the company are advertisement where revenue is generated from online advertising services, technical support which provide internet infrastructure services, business management software, export-related services, and educational services, and industrial information and online community which offers industrial information, job openings, and social opportunities.

China Network Media Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Network Media (CNNM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Network Media (OTCEM: CNNM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Network Media's (CNNM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Network Media.

Q

What is the target price for China Network Media (CNNM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Network Media

Q

Current Stock Price for China Network Media (CNNM)?

A

The stock price for China Network Media (OTCEM: CNNM) is $0.0055 last updated Tue Aug 24 2021 14:41:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Network Media (CNNM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Network Media.

Q

When is China Network Media (OTCEM:CNNM) reporting earnings?

A

China Network Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Network Media (CNNM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Network Media.

Q

What sector and industry does China Network Media (CNNM) operate in?

A

China Network Media is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.