CentralNic Group (OTC:CNNIF), Quotes and News Summary

CentralNic Group (OTC: CNNIF)
You can purchase shares of CentralNic Group (OTCPK: CNNIF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CentralNic Group.
There is no analysis for CentralNic Group
The stock price for CentralNic Group (OTCPK: CNNIF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for CentralNic Group.
CentralNic Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CentralNic Group.
CentralNic Group is in the Communication Services sector and Internet Content & Information industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.