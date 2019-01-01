QQQ
Canoe Mining Ventures Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. It operates through the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada segment. Its exploration activities are focused on exploration for gold at its property in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company's projects include the OpenPort project and Kerrs project.

Canoe Mining Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canoe Mining Ventures (CNMVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canoe Mining Ventures (OTCPK: CNMVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Canoe Mining Ventures's (CNMVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canoe Mining Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Canoe Mining Ventures (CNMVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canoe Mining Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Canoe Mining Ventures (CNMVF)?

A

The stock price for Canoe Mining Ventures (OTCPK: CNMVF) is $0.08 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 14:35:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canoe Mining Ventures (CNMVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canoe Mining Ventures.

Q

When is Canoe Mining Ventures (OTCPK:CNMVF) reporting earnings?

A

Canoe Mining Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canoe Mining Ventures (CNMVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canoe Mining Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Canoe Mining Ventures (CNMVF) operate in?

A

Canoe Mining Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.