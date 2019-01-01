China Merchants Securities Co Ltd is a financial service provider. Its business is divided into four segments: Wealth management and institutional business; Investment banking; Investment management; and Investment and trading. The Wealth management and institutional business include brokerage and wealth management, capital-based intermediary business and institutional client integrated services. Investment banking business includes equity underwriting, debt underwriting, and financial advisory businesses. The Investment management business engages in securities asset management and private equity investment fund business. Investment and trading business includes the investment and trading of equity and fixed-income products and other financial products.