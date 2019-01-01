QQQ
Collective Mining Ltd is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. It has an interest in two projects located in Colombia. The San Antonio Project is located in a historical gold district in the Caldas department of Colombia. The Guayabales Project is a contiguous land package located in the Caldas department of Colombia.

Collective Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Collective Mining (CNLMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Collective Mining (OTCPK: CNLMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Collective Mining's (CNLMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Collective Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Collective Mining (CNLMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Collective Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Collective Mining (CNLMF)?

A

The stock price for Collective Mining (OTCPK: CNLMF) is $2.4 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 17:59:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Collective Mining (CNLMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Collective Mining.

Q

When is Collective Mining (OTCPK:CNLMF) reporting earnings?

A

Collective Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Collective Mining (CNLMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Collective Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Collective Mining (CNLMF) operate in?

A

Collective Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.