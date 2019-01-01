QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
The Connecticut Light & Power Co is a regulated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in parts of Connecticut. Its business consists of purchase, delivery, and sale of electricity to customers.

Connecticut Light & Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Connecticut Light & Power (CNLHP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Connecticut Light & Power (OTCPK: CNLHP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Connecticut Light & Power's (CNLHP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Connecticut Light & Power.

Q

What is the target price for Connecticut Light & Power (CNLHP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Connecticut Light & Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Connecticut Light & Power (CNLHP)?

A

The stock price for Connecticut Light & Power (OTCPK: CNLHP) is $47 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:08:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Connecticut Light & Power (CNLHP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2015.

Q

When is Connecticut Light & Power (OTCPK:CNLHP) reporting earnings?

A

Connecticut Light & Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Connecticut Light & Power (CNLHP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Connecticut Light & Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Connecticut Light & Power (CNLHP) operate in?

A

Connecticut Light & Power is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.