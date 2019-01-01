QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jufeel International Group is a biotech company that cultivates, produces, develops, and sells raw aloe vera and aloe vera based consumer products through our distribution network in Mainland China. It has determined two operating segments which are Aloe product sales which is the key revenue driver, and Aloe material sales.

Jufeel Intl Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Jufeel Intl Gr (CNJG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jufeel Intl Gr (OTCEM: CNJG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jufeel Intl Gr's (CNJG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jufeel Intl Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Jufeel Intl Gr (CNJG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jufeel Intl Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Jufeel Intl Gr (CNJG)?

A

The stock price for Jufeel Intl Gr (OTCEM: CNJG) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jufeel Intl Gr (CNJG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jufeel Intl Gr.

Q

When is Jufeel Intl Gr (OTCEM:CNJG) reporting earnings?

A

Jufeel Intl Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jufeel Intl Gr (CNJG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jufeel Intl Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Jufeel Intl Gr (CNJG) operate in?

A

Jufeel Intl Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.